Carl Froch reveals plan for Joshua if he beats Wallin on Saturday night

Carl Froch: “I’d be looking at AJ and saying what’s your game plan, what’s your motivation and where are you going now?

His game plan is potentially to fight Deontay Wilder, but that’s not happened or signed. He’s training with Ben Davison, Fury’s old coach, and it will be nice to see AJ back in a fight that’s going to be competitive {against Otto Wallin}, because he’s not been involved in a competitive fight for ages.

Joshua might be sitting back and thinking ‘I’ll wait until the landscape changes’, as Tyson Fury is about finished and towards the end of his career.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Fury fights Usyk and he’ll be finished – the end of Tyson.

Then AJ thinks – okay what we got here now, what’s opened up?”