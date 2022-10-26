Carl Lokko Calls For Support For Trainers And Promoters At WBO Convention In Puerto Rico

Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra, Ghana has called for logistic and financial support for promoters in Africa.

Speaking on the big stage at the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he called for right structures and sources of funds for promoters and trainers of boxers.

Lokko who trains two WBO Africa champions, Sheriff Quaye and John Laryea is at the Convention with the youngest promoter in Ghana, Menasseh Tagoe of Swavy Blu and the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neequaye.

Lawrence Carl Lokko who is also executive board member of the Ghana Boxing Authority said the Convention has been very wonderful and good. He is looking forward for his boxers to be rated among the top 15 in the world.