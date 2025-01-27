Carl Lokko Dedicates SWAG Award to Mentor Yoofi Boham, Looks Forward to Future of Ghana Boxing

Ace boxing trainer Carl Lokko has expressed deep gratitude and dedication for his recent award from the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), attributing it to the guidance and support he has received from his mentor, veteran boxing consultant Mr. Yoofi Boham.

Boham, known for his pivotal role in the careers of boxing legends like Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey and Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey, has had a profound impact on the Ghanaian boxing scene. Lokko, who is the founder of the Bronx Boxing Club in Jamestown, honored Boham for his invaluable contributions to the sport and his mentorship, which has positively influenced many lives in the boxing fraternity.

In an exclusive interview, Lokko reflected on a remarkable week in which he received three prestigious awards, including two from Boxing Ghana—the Best Coach and Best Gym at the Idrowhyt Events Center—culminating in the SWAG award for Dedicated and Valor at the Accra International Conference Center. Lokko was confident about winning, attributing his success to the hard work and dedication he invests in his boxers and team. “I see these awards as a motivation to work harder because it tells me that I am doing something good and people are watching,” he said.

Lokko’s vision for Ghanaian boxing extends beyond personal accolades. He aims to spread the sport across the nation, advocating for regional development to bolster amateur boxing and produce top-tier professional boxers. During the 49th SWAG Awards, he met with Ghana’s Sports Minister-designate, Hon. Kofi Adams, where they discussed ways to move Ghana’s boxing agenda forward. Lokko emphasized the need for better administration, scientific training support, and adequate funding to nurture talent effectively.

He also praised SWAG for its consistent recognition of sporting excellence and called for more corporate sponsorships to provide additional benefits for award winners. While acknowledging the challenges within the boxing community, Lokko remains hopeful, believing that the future of Ghanaian boxing is bright.

In addition to his personal achievements, Lokko credited the team behind Bronx Boxing Gym for its ongoing success, thanking the CEO of Bronx Promotions, Mr. Sammy Anim Addo, as well as the boxers’ managers, assistant trainers, sponsors, and partners. Lokko, who helped Richard Commey secure the IBF World Lightweight Championship title, believes there are more young talents with the potential to achieve world champion status if given the right training and resources. He highlighted boxers like John Abaja Laryea, Daniel Gorsh, Sheriff Quaye, Joshua Tetteh Laryea, and Stanley Nyantekyi—known as Ashanti Warrior—all of whom are continental champions at the Bronx Gym.

A family affair, Lokko’s three children, Najat Naa Norley Lokko, Hakeem Nii Nortey Lokko, and Rahman Nii Nortei Lokko, are also passionate about boxing, balancing their education with the sport. Lokko’s deep roots in Ghanaian boxing also extend to his role as the former Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) during Lawyer Peter Zwennes’ tenure, and his current position on the GBA board.

Lokko’s journey continues to inspire, as he remains focused on nurturing the next generation of boxers and ensuring that Ghanaian boxing thrives on the global stage.