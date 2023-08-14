Carl Lokko Elected to GHAMMAF Executive Board

Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko, founder of the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town with over 50 boxers training to become champions has been elected as an Executive Member of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) Board.

The free, fair and peaceful election took place at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 12th August, 2023 where Carl polled 28 votes.

Other Executive Members elected were Kendrick Aryee who got 31 votes, Ibrahim Ahmed also had 31 votes. Alhaji Dauda Fuseni polled 29 votes, while Francis Dzorgborku got 21 votes.

Collins Kofi Zoiku (unopposed), Ali Ajami (unopposed) and Wonder Zoiku were elected President, Vice President and Treasurer respectively.

Coach Lokko in his speech after the elections thanked the delegates for the confidence they had in him and promised to support the GHAMMAF with ideas, equipment and whatever he can do to develop and promote MMA to the highest.

“My Gym is open to anyone who wishes to train, we need to groom more champions especially as the 13th African Games steers at us” he said.

Carl Lokko who is known to have led Richard Commey to his first world title shot which he did extremely well has a number of African champions in his stable like John Laryea, the WBO Africa Featherweight title holder and Sheriff Quaye, the WBO Lightweight Champion.

Also in the Bronx Gym is Alfred Laryea, the West African Super Welterweight Champion and Jacob Dickson, the National Cruiserweight Champion, not to forget Daniel Gorsh, the National Bantamweight Champion.

Bronx Gym has a number of budding rising stars who are the future of Ghana Boxing.