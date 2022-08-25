Carl Lokko gets citation from Besesaka Foundation

Boxing Coach Carl Lokko, founder of the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra has been honored with a citation by the Besesaka Foundation for supporting the initiative and concept to aid juvenile boxers.

The citation which was presented over the weekend at the end of the 2022 Boxucation programme said Coach Lokko used his knowledge and experience to contribute to the success of the activities of the Foundation and he has inspired many fellow coaches and young boxers.

Meanwhile, Coach Lokko who is the Technical Director of Association of Professional Boxing Commission (BIBA) Africa will be spearheading a boxing course supported by Green Sports Academy for trainers at the Sunflower Hotel at Dzodze in the Volta Region on October 28 and 29.

The course is an opportunity for boxing coaches in the sub region representing countries like Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Gambia to refresh themselves and know new trends in the sport and business of boxing.

According to the celebrated coach who has seen it all and been involved from juvenile boxing, through amateur to professional boxing, the course is to afford African coaches to be at parents with the advanced countries.

Coach Lokko has trained world champion and world class boxers like Richard Commey, Emmanuel Tagoe aka Game Boy and Duke Micah.

Participants will pay for accommodation and meals as the course content has been borne by the organisers.