Carlos Ahenkorah Admits NPP’s Failings After 2024 Election Defeat, Urges NDC to Deliver for Ghanaians

Carlos Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for Tema West, has acknowledged that Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) following its defeat in the 2024 elections.

Speaking candidly in an interview on Accra-based United Television, Ahenkorah admitted that the electorate had sent a clear message with their votes, signaling that the NPP had failed to meet their expectations.

“Ghanaians are saying we have failed them, and I agree with them,” Ahenkorah said. “If they do this to us, they have sent a signal that we have failed them. They are not impressed with our performance. They want things other than hospitals and all the progress we have made. Akufo-Addo’s government has done well with developmental projects, but Ghanaians are saying we did not do good by them.”

Despite acknowledging the NPP’s significant achievements in infrastructure and development under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Ahenkorah conceded that the electorate felt their broader needs and concerns had not been adequately addressed, leading to their dissatisfaction.

In his remarks, Ahenkorah also addressed the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, warning them not to misinterpret the election results. He emphasized that the NPP’s loss should not be seen as a personal victory for the NDC, but rather as a vote against the NPP’s failure to meet the demands of the people.

“They should not think that Ghanaians have voted for them; they have voted against us. The things we failed to do, they should now do. Everything is important,” he advised. “The NDC now has a 2/3 majority in Parliament, and with this, they can help develop Ghana. They must focus on improving the living conditions of the people. The destiny of the Ghanaian people is now in their hands.”

Ahenkorah concluded with a stern reminder to the NDC: “If they think Ghanaians like them and do not fulfill their promises, they will face the same fate that the NPP has just experienced. The people have spoken, and they expect change.”