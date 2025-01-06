Carlos Ahenkorah Breaks Silence on Ballot Snatching Incident and Its Fallout

Carlos Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, has opened up about the controversial ballot-snatching incident during the 2021 Speaker election for Ghana’s 8th Parliament, an event that shocked the nation and remains one of the most chaotic moments in the country’s parliamentary history.

In an interview on UTV, Ahenkorah discussed the personal and political repercussions of his actions, which involved snatching ballots during the election of Alban Bagbin from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Prof. Mike Oquaye. The incident sparked a nationwide uproar and placed Ahenkorah and his family under intense scrutiny.

“As a family man, it wasn’t easy,” Ahenkorah admitted, reflecting on the toll the incident took on his personal life. “My children and family had to endure the fallout, especially on social media. It was everywhere.” The widespread attention on the event placed significant pressure on his loved ones, creating challenges outside the political arena.

Despite the personal and public fallout, Ahenkorah remained steadfast in his belief that his actions were driven by loyalty to the NPP. “I don’t regret my actions,” he said, unapologetically. “As a member of the NPP, I believed I was acting in the best interest of my party at the time.” However, he clarified that his actions were his own decision and were not endorsed by the party’s leadership. “Nana Akufo-Addo didn’t endorse or applaud what I did,” he revealed, suggesting that the president and the party leadership disapproved of his conduct.

When reflecting on the chaos that ensued during the speaker election, Ahenkorah acknowledged the disorder but emphasized that his decision was rooted in personal loyalty rather than party strategy. Despite standing firm in his motivations, he indicated that he would not repeat the actions if given another chance. “Looking back, I wouldn’t do it again,” he confessed, signaling a shift in perspective and a recognition of the event’s lasting consequences.

Ahenkorah’s remarks provide insight into the complexities of political decisions, personal motivations, and the ramifications of those actions in the public eye. While he stands by his loyalty to his party, the reflection on his conduct suggests a willingness to handle future situations with greater caution.