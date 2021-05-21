Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency has presented 12 tricycles popularly called “Aboboyaa” to some members of his constituents.

The tricycles, have cargo box which gives it loading capacity, and is expected to be used for commercial purpose on a “work and pay” basis.

It is comprehensively insured at a total cost of GHS 152,000.00, was given to selected unemployed youth in the constituency on favourable payment terms.

After they pay for the tricycles in long-term instalment, it eventually becomes their property, and this would enable other unemployed youth to benefit from the scheme.

Mr Ahenkorah, who presented the motorbikes and cover documents to the beneficiaries, said the donation, was a move at alleviating the high unemployment rate among youth in the Tema West Constituency.

He said it was also in fulfilment of a pledge to ensure that most of the teeming unemployed youth in the constituency get jobs, adding that as part of the effort, he had assisted over 300 young people in the constituency with permanent decent jobs in the past.

According to him, previously, 10 cars and 20 other tricycles had been distributed to constituents as part of moves to create employment in the Tema West constituency.

He noted that, some business people in the constituency had been given soft loans amounting to GHS 200,000.00 to give them a new lease to life, while some interest free loans, fishing nets and other equipment had been provided to the fishing community.

The Tema West MP said about 1,700 women and men have been provided with working tools, startup capital, raw materials and skills training in soap making, décor, cosmetology, catering, bead making, dress making, electrical and auto works amongst others; as part of the women empowerment and skills training initiative.

The beneficiaries of the tricycles collectively expressed their appreciation to the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture and pledged to maintain them to ensure their longevity.