Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah celebrates Easter with the aged, widows

Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema-West Constituency as part of the 2022 Easter celebrations has organized a party for over 500 widows, aged, and veterans.

The gesture was not only part of the activities to mark the Easter celebration but to enable them to feel they are relevant in society.

The Tema West MP gave out pieces of clothes and hampers containing bags of rice, cooking oil, milk, milo, drinks, biscuits, and cash to the over 500 aged, widows, and veterans.

The beneficiaries were from Tema Community 3, Community 2, Community 5, Lashibi, Sakumono, Kotobabi, Spintex, and Adjeikojo communities.

Mr Ahenkorah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, “We are in Easter, and it’s an occasion of love when God gave his only begotten son to save us from our sins.

“Today is a special moment for me as an MP to reach out to the aged, widows, and veterans across my constituency to support them with clothes and hampers, and also to wish them well in the year.

“I’m aware of their numerous economic challenges, and we have so many programmes lined up to help cushion the situation in the constituency”.

According to Mr Ahenkorah, the aged, widows, and veterans played an essential role in society, and helping them was important in a world full of uncertainties and chaos.

“Giving to charity gives a deeper meaning to life and helps us see our purpose to the people in our society,” he said.

The MP who was the former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry noted that social protection programmes such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, and National Health Insurance Scheme, were policies made by the government to enhance the social and economic development of the status of elderly.

Beneficiaries who were excited about the gesture thanked the MP and asked for God’s blessings for him.

Mr Robert Henry Acquah, a Coordinator at Sakumono said: “We are so excited with what the MP has done for the widows within the constituency and may God Almighty bless him and give him more strength to do more in the coming years”.

Madam Grace Dumour, a beneficiary also thanked the MP for the gesture and prayed that more of such donations should be given from time to time.