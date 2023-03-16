Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah supports Alan Flagbearership bid

Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency has endorsed Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen former Minister of Trade for the contest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer slot.

“Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the former Ambassador to the United States and later also served as Minister of Trade, and Industry; Private Sector Development (PSD) and the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI), under the President Kufuor-led NPP government has the track record to lead the ruling party break the eight at Election 2024,” Mr. Ahenkorah stated.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr. Ahenkorah commended the role Mr. Kyerematen had played to build the NPP and his massive contribution towards the development of the country.

The Tema West MP stressed that Mr. Kyerematen who also served as the trade advisor at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he coordinated the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC) deserved to lead the next NPP administration to change the fortunes of Ghana.

He said conscientiously the former Trade Minister had served Ghanaians and the NPP both in the former President Kufour-led NPP Government and the current President Akufo-Addo-led administration.

“In both governments, Mr. Kyerematen played a critical role to help project the NPP, supported the administration, and provided the needed professional direction and was a key member of Cabinet,” he said.

Mr. Ahenkorah who was the former Deputy Minister for Trade noted that the NPP Flagbearer Aspirant had the capacity, commitment, and particularly an enviable track record of honesty and ability to bring jobs and cash to the citizenry, especially the youth.

“Today, as a patriotic NPP loyalist and stakeholder, I am optimistic delegates will come together to vote for ‘Alan Cash’ as the NPP Election 2024 Flagbearer to ensure a progressive journey of the party in peace and prosperity,” he added.

“Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is no stranger to NPP delegates and Ghanaians but a friend, a father, a son and a brother to all,” adding that “his commitment and capacity can lead the party to break the jinx.

“Alan will build a legacy based on transparency, consistency, and an all-inclusive system of government,” stressing “Alan is the man and a President we can all trust at all times, with a sound commitment to deepen democracy and uphold democratic principles and values”.

Mr. Ahenkorah emphasised that the Former Minister of Trade had a clear mission and possessed a wealth of experience from both the private and public sectors to transform the country.