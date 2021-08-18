Carlsberg upgrades 2021 earnings guide after H1 operating profit up

Danish multinational brewer Carlsberg reported an organic operating profit growth of 15.6 per cent and an organic revenue growth of 9.6 per cent for the first half of 2021.

In light of the results and the start of the third quarter, the company upgraded the earnings guidance for 2021.

First-half reported net profit was up by 6 per cent to 3.03 billion Danish kroner (477 million dollars).

Reported earnings per share (excluding treasury shares) grew by 7.7 per cent to 20.9 kroner. Reported operating profit improved 10.7 per cent to 5.11 billion kroner. Adjusted net profit increased by 10.3 per cent to 3.17 billion kroner.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding treasury shares) were 21.9 kroner compared to 19.5 kroner.

First-half revenue increased to 31.69 billion Danish kroner from 28.83 billion kroner, prior year.

Revenue/hl was flat, resulting in organic revenue growth of 9.6 per cent. Reported revenue grew by 9.9 per cent, impacted positively by the acquisitions of Wernesgruener in Germany and Marston’s brewing activities in Britain.

Beer volumes grew organically by 9.3 per cent, driven by solid growth in Asia and Central and Eastern Europe, and supported by easy comparables.

For 2021, the company now expects an organic growth in operating profit within the range of 8-11 per cent, revised from prior guidance of 5-10 per cent.