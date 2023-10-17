CARO GHANA Urges Government To Up Investment In WASH

The Centre for Advancing Rural Opportunity (CARO GHANA) has urged the government to increase investment and strengthen WASH systems at the district and community level in order to sustain hand hygiene practices in the country.

CARO GHANA also seized the opportunity to advise the general public to adopt the culture of hand washing in order to avoid sicknesses and the spread of germs.

This advice was contained in a press statement issued by Caro Ghana in commemorating this year’s Global Hand Washing Day themed: “Clean Hands are Within Reach” calls for ‘strong leadership and collective efforts’ to close gaps and access to hand hygiene products.

CARO GHANA emphasizes the importance of handwashing with soap and water, as it is a simple and inexpensive way to reduce the incidence of diarrhea in young children by 23-40% (CDC, 2023).

According to the statement, access to basic hygiene services in Ghana is 42% with 22% of the households having no hand washing facilities.

An assessment by UNICEF indicates that 54% of schools in Ghana have access to basic services with a higher level of services in urban schools (65%) than in rural schools (45%).

This implies that almost half of the schools in rural areas lack access to basic hygiene services (46%).

“As part of activities today, to mark this year’s global handwashing day in the Upper West Region, the Centre for Advancing Rural Opportunity (CARO GHANA) in partnership with the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly is organizing a hand hygiene sensitization durbar, a radio discussion and quiz competition on Hand Hygiene in Kuoli Primary and JHS in Lawra to commemorate this year’s #GHD2023.

As part of promoting also sustaining hand hygiene practices CARO GHANA, also donated hand washing materials (Veronica buckets) and assorted items including soap and books to support the school.

Below is the full statement

CENTRE FOR ADVANCING RURAL OPPORTUNITY (CARO GHANA)

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh