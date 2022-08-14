Carolyn Maloney Says ‘Off the Record’ That President Biden Not Running for 2nd Term

Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in an “off the record” remark on Friday that US President Joe Biden would not be running for the second presidential term in 2024.

“Off the record, he’s not running again,” Maloney told The New York Times when asked whether Biden should run for the post.

The newspaper’s interviewer asked Maloney to give the answer “on the record.”

“On the record? No, he should not run again,” Maloney responded.

In mid-June, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden’s intention to stand in the election in 2024. Moreover, media reported that Biden had told former US President Barack Obama that he was planning to go to the polls. Biden, for his part, had said that he would be lucky to run for the post against former US President Donald Trump again. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also confirmed Biden’s intention to take part in the 2024 election last year.