Carpenter remanded for possessing Indian hemp

Richard Asamoah, 39, a carpenter has been remanded into Police custody by a Hohoe Circuit Court for unlawful possession of Indian hemp.

Asamoah’s plea of not guilty was not taken, and he will reappear before the court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on January 24.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, prosecuting, told the court that on January 6, this year, at about 1500 hours, personnel of the Volta North Regional Police Command, Hohoe acted on intelligence to the effect that some people were compressing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp into sacks at Gbefi near Golokwati.

He said the Police proceeded to the community and succeeded in arresting the accused person in a room in one of the houses, adding that a search conducted in the room revealed a quantity of dried leaves in a sack with some tied in pieces of rubber bags.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the accused person was arrested and sent to the Regional Police Headquarters with the exhibits for investigations.

He said when the accused person was questioned, he stated that he visited the community from Accra to attend a friend’s funeral and a friend called Cherobin, at large, gave him a room to lodge.

Chief Inspector Aziati said Asamoah said whilst lodging, he visited the bathroom to take his bath.

Upon his return to dress up, the Police entered the room and arrested him.