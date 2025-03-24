Carry out your duties with wisdom and integrity – Mahama to Armed Forces Council

President John Dramani Mahama has called on members of the newly sworn-in Ghana Armed Forces Council to execute their duties with wisdom, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national service.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, March 24, President Mahama underscored the crucial role the council plays in maintaining Ghana’s stability, strengthening national security, and ensuring that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) operates at the highest level of professionalism.

He reminded the council members that their decisions would have far-reaching implications for the country’s defense strategy and the overall well-being of the military.

In his address, the President underscored the council’s responsibility to protect and preserve the peace Ghana has enjoyed over the years.