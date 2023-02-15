Carry1st Takes Over Gebeta

Mobile games and interactive content publisher, Carry1st has acquired Gebeta—a Qene Games product that portrays African culture—for an undisclosed amount. This comes weeks after Carry1st announced a $27 million raise.

The deal is the first exit for Qene Games, the company behind the smartphone games Kukulu, Gebeta, Feta, and Tras. In 2020, Kukulu and Gebeta received the Apps Africa Awards for best entertainment app and best app of the year respectively.

How it started

Carry1st is the biggest game and digital content publisher in Africa which is at the nexus of gaming, fintech, and web3, and aims to scale unique content in untapped markets.

Carry1st went into a multi-year partnership with Qene Games of Ethiopia to launch Gebeta in November 2020. Later on, both companies concluded that an acquisition would mutually offer profitability to both of them.

Qene Games will continue collaborating with Carry1st to help Gebeta grow and develop to realise its full potential but from a lesser position. Qene intends to focus on increasing the gaming capability on the African continent through mentoring, hiring, and upskilling of African game creators.