CARS-GH Partners with NRSC to Make Roads Safer

The CSOs Alliance for Road Safety – Ghana (CARS-GH), an assembly of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) dedicated to championing road safety initiatives, is set to collaborate closely with the Ghana Road Safety Commission. Their shared mission is to amplify road safety awareness, ultimately contributing to the reduction of road accidents that have plagued the nation.

CARS-GH highlighted concerning statistics, revealing that the span from January to March this year alone witnessed a distressing total of 3,340 road accidents, resulting in the tragic loss of 544 lives.

Globally, the somber truth emerges that approximately 1.35 million individuals meet fatal outcomes due to road collisions each year, with a staggering additional 50 million individuals enduring injuries or disabilities of varying degrees.

In an official statement, the Acting National President of CARS-GH underscored the profound significance of prioritizing road safety within a nation’s developmental agenda. Emphasizing that road safety is an indispensable component of effective socio-economic advancement, the alliance stressed the pressing need to confront the challenges that plague road safety in developing countries, which are often aggravated by inadequate investigations and strained healthcare systems.

The statement called for united efforts between the government and stakeholders to foster a collaborative environment focused on the development and implementation of strategies to counter these challenges as they arise. It underscored the urgency of addressing the epidemic of road traffic injuries, many of which are preventable and result from human actions and inactions.

CARS-GH also pinpointed a critical concern regarding the insufficient knowledge on road safety exhibited by certain officials responsible for road policy implementation. Notably, the statement highlighted the lack of appropriate awareness among road agency staff, policy makers, and lower-level personnel like traffic controllers, citing gaps in understanding basic procedures related to road safety.

The essence of CARS-GH’s road safety campaigns lies in their strategy to cultivate awareness about the paramount importance of road safety and the consequences stemming from non-compliance with traffic laws. As the holiday season approaches, the alliance emphasized the crucial need to raise awareness about the perils of driver fatigue.

The statement aptly encapsulated the dangers of fatigue-induced impairment while driving, asserting, “Fatigue is the physical and mental impairment brought on by the lack of sleep. You become at risk of nodding off while driving and therefore increase your risk of being involved in a crash. You should never fight sleep at the wheel.”

Through this harmonious collaboration, CARS-GH and the Road Safety Commission endeavour to not only raise consciousness about road safety but also to cultivate a culture of responsible driving and road usage, ensuring that every individual’s journey remains safe and secure.