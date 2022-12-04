Cartel Foundation Charity Health Walk Charms Enormous Crowd

The Cartel Foundation, a charitable organization on Friday, 2nd December, 2022 organized a massive Charity Health Walk in Accra.

The exercise started from the Mamprobi Post Office and ended at the Mamprobi Girls School Park aka ‘Stephen Appiah Astro Turf’ after they have gone through Korle Gonno to James Town.

Over thousand people from Chorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle Gonno, Accra-Ga Mashie, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Santa Maria and other places were involved.

After the Walk, participants were taken through aerobics.

Some dignitaries present were NDC MP for Ablekuma South, Hon. Okoe Jacob Vanderpuiye, Ben Brown, parliamentary aspirant of the NPP and Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CEO of Coastal Development Agency (CODA).

Mr. Henry Harry Owoo, President / CEO of the Cartel Foundation told Yours Truly, after the successful programme, they want to move to other places in other regions as the health of the people of Ghana must be safeguarded.

He said Cartel Foundation will bring people together for the Charity Health Walk every year.

Cartel Foundation has already been organizing free health screening, registering free national ID cards for people.

The mission of the Foundation is to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities across Ghana. The Foundation’s support include access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities.

The Cartel Foundation is the philanthropic affiliate of the Cartel Group, a conglomerate made up of real estate, construction, and logistics subsidiaries.