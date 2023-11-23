Cartel Foundation To Hold Charity Health Walk on December 1

The 2023 Second Edition of the Cartel Foundation Charity Health Walk comes off on Friday December 1 from the Mamprobi Post Office at 6am to ends at the Mamprobi Girls School Park.

According to Founder / CEO of the Foundation, Mr. Harry Henry Owoo, this edition is going to be bigger and better because people who were left out of the first edition have been made aware of the benefits of the activity and the massive participation is going to double.

He appealed to companies to support the Walk which is under the theme: Stepping To Wellness – A Walk For Healthy Future.

There would be several activations after the Walk such as Aerobics and Free Dancing and Socialising.

Last year, Hon Okoe Vanderpuye MP of Ablekuma South and CEO of CODA Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib were in attendance and they have promised to show up again just like Assembly members of Mamprobi, Korle Bu, Chorkor, Dansoman, Shukura and others.

Some companies supporting the Walk include Hotels. Travel & Tours, Mamprobi Post Office, Marlinos Ventures, Right Way Engineers, Cartel Multi Media, Dons Engineering Systems and others.

Cartel Foundation projects include Medical Equipment And Supplies and Sports Talent Discovery – Football Gala Tournament, Mamprobi, Accra as well as the Health Walk.

The Cartel Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Cartel Group, a conglomerate made up of real estate, construction, and logistics subsidiaries.

The mission of the foundation is to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities across Ghana.

The Foundation’s supports include access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities.

Mrs Agnes Helena Owoo, Co Founder of Cartel has urged more female participation to make the programme colourful.