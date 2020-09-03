The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has finally announced its verdict on the case between Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after postponing its ruling on two previous occasions.

The verdict by the Swiss court was previously scheduled to be announced in July and later postponed to August but The adjudicatory chamber again adjourn the verdict to September 1, 2020.

Palmer filed this petition at CAS after he was disqualified from contesting in the 2019 GFA Presidential election to seek for a redress of the decision and clear his name of all the allegations leveled against him, as well as a declaration of the GFA elections results null and void.

The decision from CAS means GFA President KURT Okraku was legitimately elected to led the Association.