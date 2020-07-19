The Ghanaian football caucus who have had their fingers crossed for the much anticipated Court of Arbitration for Sports verdict on the disqualification of Wilfred Kwaku Osei in the round up to last year’s elections has been adjourned.

The ruling which was billed for Friday July 17 2020 generated a lot of commentary from football afficionados as they preempted the outcome of the verdict whiles also looking at the ramifications and ripple effect it will have on football in the country.

But it appears all the permutations, agitations and predictions will have to wait for August 4 2020 to know the final outcome of the ruling.

It will be recalled that following the bankroller of Tema Youth’s disqualification in the round up to the GFA elections last year, the former Black Stars Management Committee chairman proceeded to the Court of Arbitration for Sports to have the decision by then-Normalisation Committee overturned.

Below is a snippet of the letter on adjournment:

