CASA SHS Summit ’23 Conference at UG on May 27

Global Star Education Outreach in partnership with Noble Affis Consult Educational – UNIGAPS presents the 2023 edition of CASA SHS Summit under the theme- Enhancing the light in the SHS Graduate.

The Summit comes off at the University of Ghana Legon on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Guest Speakers for the occasion are Hon. John Dumelo, Actor, Farmer, UN Ambassador and Aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wugon, and Dr. Emmanuel Ampofo.

Other speakers are Patrick Owusu West Wugon and the President of UNIGAPS.

According to Mr. Mohammed Kobina Affisah, organizer of the Seminar, issues to be discussed will include Career Guidance, Admission Process and Scholarship Opportunities, among others.

He urged SHS student to attend the event in their numbers, as they would be equipped with much knowledge in choosing their subjects and programmes at the tertiary level.

He advised all participants must register via the short code *713*33*61#, as it is strictly no code, no entry.

He also promised that buses will be available before and after to take participants to vantage points in Accra.