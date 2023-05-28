CASA SHS Summit ’23 Conference scheduled for University of Ghana on June 3rd

Global Star Education Outreach in partnership with Noble Affis Consult Educational – UNIGAPS presents the 2023 edition of CASA SHS Summit under the theme- Enhancing the light in the SHS Graduate.

The Summit comes off at the GCB Hall, University of Ghana Legon on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Guest Speakers for the occasion are Hon. John Dumello, Actor,, Farmer, UN Ambassador and Aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wugon, Mr. Oscar Jonas Tei Mensah of the Ghana School of Law, Dr. Ernest Darkwah of the Psychology Department, University of Ghana, Mr. Daniel Azure (UNIGAPS President), Dr. Patrick Owusu Asare, CEO of KOOFMAUR Foundation / Motivational Speaker and Dr. Emmanuel Ampofo.

Topics and issues to be discussed will include Career Guidance, Admission Process and Scholarship Opportunities, among others.

The organisers of the Summit will provide buses before and after to vantage points in Accra.