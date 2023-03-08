Casaflour Emerges Winner Of ‘McDan Youth Connect Programme’ In Sunyani

Nyarko Emmanuel of Casaflour has won this year’s edition of the ‘McDan Youth Connect Programme’ held in Sunyani.

The McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge, seeks to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth through the development of ideas.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley indicated that the incredible welcome, warm reception and amazing hospitality that the people of Sunyani accorded him and his team has been tremendous and it showed truly, a unique trademark of their values and a reflection of the kind-hearted people they are.

To the students, he thanked them for the insightful questions and the kind compliments.

He said: “I love being in a place where I can challenge and inspire young adults to realize and tap into their potential, and yesterday was an example of that. I’m grateful for the opportunity and platform to share learning points from my journey with the next generation.”

Daniel McKorley also congratulated the start-ups that pitched their amazing business ideas to the panel to win the GHc10,000 funding pot, saying they “all did an amazing job articulating your enterprise ideas to our audience and judges, and you blew the crowd away with your creativity and innovation. It’s safe to say that our future is in good hands!”

He also congratulated the winner, Nyarko Emmanuel – Casaflour, and said he is looking forward to his business creating jobs, providing livelihoods, changing the narrative from a youth of ‘job seekers’ to ‘job creators’ and creating a genuine impact in his community.