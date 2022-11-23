Case Against Re-registration Of SIM Cards Thrown Out

An Accra High Court has dismissed an application filed by nine people who were challenging the legality of the registration of SIM cards with the Ghana Card as the source document.

In that case, the applicants invoked the supervisory jurisdiction of the High Court seeking the court to quash the decision by the Minister of Communications to make the Ghana Card the only registration document.

They also wanted the court to quash a directive by the Ministry for everyone to register within a certain period or risk their SIM cards been blocked.

In its judgment, the court, presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, held that the applicants failed to prove that the National Communications Authority acted arbitrarily or in excess of its powers.