Case involving student and banker adjourned to Oct. 25

By
GNA
-
0
Court

The La Magistrate Court has adjourned the case involving a student and a banker, charged for unlawful access to stored communication, to Monday, October 25, 2021.

According to the Court’s Clerk, the presiding Judge, Mrs Juliet Ofei-Duedu had been transferred hence the adjournment for a new Judge to take over the case.

Mr Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, a student of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Madam Mabel Awovi Ametame, a banker with the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG), are also standing trial for unlawful access to stored Communication contrary to section 192(2).

Mr Amekplenu pleaded not guilty to all the charges and had been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢8,000.00 with one surety, while a bench warrant had been issued for the arrest of Madam Ametame.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here