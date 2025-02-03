Cash-Showering Welcome: Upper East Minister Sparks Festive Frenzy in Bolgatanga

Newly appointed Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Akamugri Atanga made a splash at his inaugural welcome durbar in Bolgatanga on Thursday, electrifying the crowd with an unconventional display of gratitude: spraying crisp banknotes into the air as his convoy inched through throngs of cheering supporters.

The spectacle unfolded during a vibrant durbar organized to celebrate Atanga’s appointment, with hundreds of residents lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the minister. Perched atop his vehicle, Atanga grinned broadly as he showered currency notes onto the ecstatic crowd, his gesture met with roaring applause, ululations, and chants of his name. For many attendees, the act symbolized both celebration and solidarity in a region eager for economic revitalization.

“This is our culture—sharing joy in tangible ways,” said local trader Azara Abubakar, who scrambled to retrieve a fluttering note. “He’s showing he’s one of us.” Others, however, raised eyebrows at the optics of a public official distributing cash in a region grappling with poverty and unemployment. Political analyst Dr. Samuel Ndebugri noted, “While culturally resonant, such displays risk blurring the line between tradition and political theatrics, especially amid austerity measures.”

Atanga’s team defended the gesture as a “harmless expression of goodwill,” emphasizing his commitment to grassroots engagement. The minister later addressed the crowd, pledging to prioritize job creation, infrastructure upgrades, and agricultural support. “Today’s joy is just the beginning,” he declared. “Our work starts now.”

The durbar’s mixed reactions underscore a broader debate in Ghanaian politics: the tension between populist symbolism and substantive governance. As Atanga settles into his role, all eyes will be on whether his leadership translates festive gestures into lasting progress for the Upper East. For now, though, the bills have landed—and so has his message.