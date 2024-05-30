Cashew Roads: A Key Policy in John Mahama’s Potential Return

The Member of Parliament for Tain Constituency in the Bono Region, Hon. Adama Sulemana, has revealed that a potential return of John Mahama’s government would bring significant improvements to infrastructure in cashew-growing areas.

Sulemana hinted at a major policy initiative focused on constructing and rehabilitating roads in these regions, ensuring that cashew products from remote areas are not left to rot due to poor transportation networks.

In an interview with journalists following a dialogue meeting with political parties on Cashew Sector challenges organized by Cashew Watch Ghana and Star Ghana Foundation in Sunyani, Sulemana emphasized that this “Cashew Roads” policy is prominently featured in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto.

He highlighted the critical need for this infrastructure development, noting that the current state of roads in cashew-growing areas hampers the efficient transportation and marketing of cashew products.

“The cashew sector is enormous and plays a vital role in our economy. Unfortunately, it has been placed under the Tree Crops Authority. Given its significance, the cashew sector deserves its regulatory board to oversee and promote its activities,” Sulemana argued.

He believes that a dedicated board would provide more focused and effective governance for the cashew industry, enhancing its growth and sustainability.

The MP elaborated on the challenges faced by cashew farmers, including the difficulty in transporting their products to market due to deplorable road conditions. He stressed that improving these roads would not only prevent the wastage of cashew products but also boost the livelihoods of farmers by facilitating easier and more efficient market access.

Sulemana said the policy is a broader commitment by the NDC to support agricultural development through infrastructure improvements. The proposed Cashew Roads policy underscores the party’s recognition of the cashew sector’s potential to contribute significantly to the national economy if given the necessary support and resources.

As part of the broader conversation on agricultural policies, Sulemana also pointed out that the creation of a dedicated cashew board would streamline operations within the sector. He called on stakeholders and the government to consider this restructuring as a priority to maximize the benefits of the cashew industry.

The dialogue meeting in Sunyani provided a platform for various stakeholders to discuss the future of the cashew sector and other critical issues affecting the agricultural industry.

Sulemana’s statements during the interview highlighted the NDC’s proactive approach to addressing these issues through targeted policy interventions.

The Cashew Roads policy, if implemented, promises to transform the cashew industry by ensuring that farmers can transport their products more reliably and efficiently. This initiative is expected to have a positive ripple effect on the local economies of cashew-growing areas, fostering greater economic development and stability.

Complementing this policy announcement, Mr. Raphael Ahenu, the National Convener of Cashew Watch Ghana (CWG), presented a comprehensive policy framework to political parties, outlining strategies to boost Ghana’s thriving cashew industry.

Emphasizing the Sector’s Immense Potential

Ahenu highlighted the immense potential of the cashew industry for economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation in Ghana. According to the African Cashew Alliance, over 800,000 people are directly and indirectly employed across the cashew supply chain, including farmers, factory workers, buyers, and exporters.

Ghana’s annual production of raw cashew nuts (RCNs) ranges between 110,000 to 130,000 tons, with approximately 85% being exported. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, the country earned $128.70 million from cashew nut exports, underscoring the sector’s importance as one of Ghana’s top non-traditional export commodities.

Key Objectives and Strategic Pillars

The position paper, developed by CWG in collaboration with the Star Ghana Foundation, aims to enhance the productivity, sustainability, and global competitiveness of Ghana’s cashew sector over the next four years (2024-2028).

The key objectives include increasing cashew production and productivity, improving quality and value addition, enhancing market access and export opportunities, promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices, and strengthening institutional support and capacity building.

The strategic pillars to achieve these objectives cover areas such as research and development, extension services, input subsidies, irrigation infrastructure, processing facilities, quality standards, market information systems, trade agreements, export incentives, agroforestry, organic farming, climate resilience, farmer cooperatives, and policy coordination.

Unlocking the Sector’s Full Potential

Ahenu emphasized that the implementation of these policies would unlock the full potential of Ghana’s cashew sector, create employment opportunities, boost rural development, and increase foreign exchange earnings, thereby driving economic growth and reducing poverty.