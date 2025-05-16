Cassie Testifies About Alleged Assault in Diddy Federal Trial

Singer Cassie Ventura provided testimony in the federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs, detailing an alleged 2016 assault following a Los Angeles hotel party.

Ventura described fleeing what she called a “freak off” event, after which she said Combs physically attacked her.

Prosecutors presented text messages between the two, including one from Combs that read: “F*** Friday, I don’t even want to do that again,” to which Ventura replied, “LOL, true.” CCTV footage allegedly showing the incident was also submitted as evidence. During cross-examination, defense attorneys highlighted exchanges suggesting Ventura’s participation was consensual, but she maintained she often felt coerced.

Combs, who faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, recently issued a public apology, calling his actions “inexcusable.” The trial continues as prosecutors work to establish a pattern of alleged misconduct.