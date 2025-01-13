Cassiel Ato Forson Clarifies Role in Cocoa Producer Price Discussions

Finance Minister-Designate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has clarified that he does not have the authority to directly alter the producer price for cocoa in Ghana, a responsibility that now lies with the Ministry of Agriculture under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Speaking during his vetting before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on January 13, 2025, Dr. Forson explained that although he would have been more than willing to change the price, the structure of responsibility for setting cocoa prices had shifted.

“Mr. Chairman, as we speak, the chairman of the producer price committee is the Agric Minister and not the Finance Minister. The government changed its position. In fact, President Akufo-Addo brought a bill to the House for us to consider. Until that changes, I will not be in charge of the producer price for me to commit,” he stated.

However, Dr. Forson expressed his strong advocacy for better prices for cocoa farmers, acknowledging the significant role they play in Ghana’s economy. While he does not hold direct control over pricing, he made it clear that he is passionate about ensuring farmers are fairly compensated for their efforts.

“I will work with the Ghana Cocobod as a real sector active player to help incentivise them, to encourage them to cultivate the cocoa and to stay in the sector. The cocoa sector is the largest single employer of Ghana’s economy,” Dr. Forson stated.

He also touched on the decline in Ghana’s cocoa production, attributing it to the insufficient financial support for cocoa farmers. “One of the reasons why our cocoa is going down is that we are not paying the cocoa farmers a fair price. There are no incentives for the cocoa farmers to cultivate, and our volumes are dwindling from almost a million metric tons to 400 and something metric tons,” he added.

Dr. Forson emphasized that he remains committed to advocating for fair compensation for cocoa farmers, underscoring that they deserve to be paid well for their hard work. “I have said cocoa farmers deserve to be paid fairly, and I am not running away from that,” he affirmed, echoing his longstanding stance on the need for improved conditions for farmers in the country’s vital cocoa industry.