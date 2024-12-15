Cassiel Ato Forson May Be Appointed as Finance Minister in Mahama’s Incoming Administration

Ghana’s president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, is reportedly considering Cassiel Ato Forson for the pivotal role of finance minister in his upcoming administration.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that Forson, an experienced financial expert and parliamentarian, is being strongly considered as Mahama prepares to announce his cabinet after his inauguration on January 7, 2024.

Forson, who previously served as deputy finance minister during Mahama’s first term, is a seasoned politician with significant expertise in finance. He holds a doctorate in finance from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a degree in taxation from the University of Oxford. His background, combined with his role as an active member of parliament’s finance committee, has positioned him as a strong candidate for the critical position.

The potential appointment comes at a time when Ghana’s economy is facing significant challenges. Inflation has remained above 20% for over two years, and the country is grappling with a heavy debt burden. Mahama has pledged to reduce Ghana’s debt and curb inflation during his second term, and Forson’s expertise in financial management will likely be crucial in implementing these promises.

If appointed, Forson will face the daunting task of stabilising the country’s finances, which may require stringent measures to cut government spending while seeking innovative ways to boost revenue. Ghana’s recent $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2022, following difficulties in meeting debt obligations, will also shape the economic landscape that Forson will inherit.

Forson is also known for his advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability, having scrutinized state budgets and called for reforms in public spending over the past eight years. His inclusion in Mahama’s transition team on December 10 is seen as a strong signal of his growing influence in shaping the administration’s economic policies.

While there has been no official confirmation from Mahama’s team, political analysts believe Forson’s experience and qualifications make him a leading contender for the finance minister role. The upcoming cabinet announcement on January 7 will be closely watched for further developments, as Forson’s potential appointment has already sparked discussions on the future of Ghana’s financial policies under Mahama’s leadership.