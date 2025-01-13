Cassiel Ato Forson Plans to Revive Revenue Mobilization with Seth Tekper Approach

Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s Finance Minister-designate, has unveiled his intentions to focus on a more hands-on approach to revenue mobilization, drawing inspiration from the successful strategies of his former boss, Seth Tekper.

Forson, who served as Deputy Finance Minister under Tekper, emphasized the importance of ministers actively engaging in the process of generating revenue for the country, a responsibility he believes has often been left solely to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In his appearance before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Forson revealed that under Tekper, revenue mobilization significantly improved through consistent, direct engagement with the relevant authorities. “I worked under Honourable Seth Tekper for four years. An astute tax practitioner, I learned a lot from him, especially his commitment to meeting with the authorities every fortnight, which contributed to an increase in our revenues,” Forson recalled.

Forson, who has long been a strong advocate for efficient financial governance, indicated that he would adopt a similar strategy, dedicating considerable time and effort to ensuring a more active role in the revenue mobilization process. “Ministers of Finance often have not paid enough attention to revenue mobilization,” he said. “I think we should not allow the GRA alone to mobilize the revenue. The Ministers of Finance should have a role to play, and I will play that role.”

Forson’s focus on revenue generation aims to address the country’s financial challenges and ensure that enough funds are mobilized to meet the nation’s growing needs. His approach is expected to bring a renewed focus on strategic partnerships between the Ministry of Finance and the GRA, ensuring that all resources are fully harnessed for the country’s development.