Cassius Mining Escalates Legal Battle with Ghana Over Gold Exploration License

Cassius Mining Ltd., an Australian gold mining company, has intensified its legal dispute with the Ghanaian government by submitting a $277 million claim to the London Court of International Arbitration.

The company alleges that the government’s actions have breached contractual agreements and violated constitutional provisions concerning its gold exploration project in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region.

At the center of the dispute is the non-renewal of Cassius Mining’s prospecting license in 2019. The Ghanaian government argued that the license was not properly ratified under the country’s constitution, rendering it invalid. In response, Cassius Mining contends that the government’s refusal to renew the license has deprived the company of the full potential value and profits from its gold exploration efforts.

The $277 million claim was prepared with the assistance of independent experts from AMC Consultants in Australia and Secretariat in the United States, reflecting the gravity of the company’s position.

This legal battle has already witnessed several twists. In 2023, the High Court of Ghana issued an injunction preventing the company from pursuing international arbitration. Later that year, the court ruled that Cassius Mining could not seek arbitration outside of Ghana under the terms of the prospecting license. Despite these setbacks, Cassius Mining has moved forward with its arbitration case, asserting its right to resolve the matter through the London Court of International Arbitration.

David Chidlow, Managing Director of Cassius Mining, expressed confidence in the company’s legal team in an interview with Daily Graphic. “We look forward to progressing the case and achieving a successful outcome for the benefit of shareholders and the company, whether that be at hearing or any earlier potential settlement,” he stated.

The Ghanaian government is now expected to file its defense, presenting its arguments and evidence to the court. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for both the company and Ghana’s mining sector.