Castel Group Secures Majority Stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries in Landmark Deal

Luxembourg-based beverage giant Castel Group announced on February 28, 2025, its agreement to acquire an 80.4% controlling stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC from Diageo Holdings Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of British multinational Diageo.

The deal, valued at GH₵5.15 per share, marks Castel’s latest strategic move to strengthen its footprint in Africa’s competitive beverage market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Castel will convert the total purchase price from Ghanaian cedis to U.S. dollars at a pre-negotiated exchange rate, with full payment to Diageo upon transaction closure. The acquisition hinges on approval from the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA), a regulatory hurdle common to cross-border deals in West Africa. Castel has also committed to adhering to Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, including a potential mandatory takeover offer for remaining shares once the initial acquisition clears. This secondary offer, however, requires auditors to confirm Castel’s financial capacity to fund it—a standard safeguard under Ghana’s takeover code.

The transaction underscores Castel’s deepening ties with Diageo, with whom it already collaborates in 11 African markets. Analysts suggest the acquisition positions Castel to leverage Guinness Ghana’s established distribution networks and brand loyalty, potentially accelerating growth in a region where beer and spirits demand continues to rise.

While neither party disclosed immediate operational changes, industry observers note Castel’s history of expanding production capacity and introducing new product lines in acquired markets. The deal also reflects broader trends of consolidation in Africa’s beverage sector, as multinationals and regional players vie for dominance in rapidly urbanizing economies.

Completion timelines remain contingent on regulatory greenlights, but Castel emphasized its long-term commitment to Guinness Ghana’s success, signaling confidence in overcoming procedural hurdles. The move solidifies Castel’s role as a key player in Africa’s evolving beverage landscape, even as competitors watch closely for ripple effects across the industry.