Castro Is Not Dead, He Appears In My Dream – Kofi Castro

Ghanaian young talented artist Kofi Castro has made a shocking revelation that Ghanaian multiple award-winning artist Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as Castro De Destroyer is still alive but not dead on Pure 95.3 Fm’s entertainment review few days ago.

According to the young talented act on Pure FM’s entertainment review hosted by Iceman.

He made it clear that, he strongly believes Castro is not dead no matter what people has been saying.

He claims he has seen and spoken with Castro De Destroyer in his dreams countless times after he and Miss Janet Bandy were reported to have drowned following a jet ski accident on July 6, 2014 at Ada Estuary.

He added that, Castro advised him to continue his musical career from where he stopped and that’s his reason for bearing the name “Kofi Castro”.

Source : GhVibes Dotnet