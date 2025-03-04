Catalan Data Chiefs Demand Ethical AI Compliance at Global Tech Summit

Catalan regulators took center stage at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), urging tech giants and startups alike to prioritize ethical artificial intelligence (AI) development that aligns with Europe’s stringent privacy laws.

In a panel discussion that drew policymakers and industry leaders, Meritxell Borràs, Director of the Catalan Data Protection Authority (APDCAT), warned that compliance with the EU’s AI Act and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is non-negotiable for companies aiming to thrive in the region’s digital market.

“Innovation cannot come at the cost of fundamental rights,” Borràs asserted during the session, which focused on the intersection of AI regulation and international cooperation. She emphasized that while data sharing is critical for advancing AI systems, companies must embed legal safeguards to ensure transparency and user trust. “The path forward requires collaboration—not just among regulators, but between governments and the private sector,” she added, acknowledging the complexity of balancing innovation with accountability.

The Catalan authority, recognized by Spain as a key enforcer of the AI Act, faces mounting challenges as AI integration accelerates across healthcare, finance, and public services. Borràs stressed that AI’s reliance on vast data pools demands rigorous oversight to prevent misuse. “Every algorithm reflects the values of its creators. Our role is to ensure those values respect human dignity,” she said, hinting at recent controversies over biased AI tools in hiring and law enforcement.

Echoing her concerns, Lieven Brouwers, the European Commission’s Head of Sector for Data Flows, argued that GDPR has set a global benchmark for treating data as a “guardian of autonomy,” not just a commodity. “Trust is the currency of the digital age,” he said, pointing to the AI Act as the next step in safeguarding rights without stifling growth. Brouwers called for cross-border cooperation to tackle gaps in enforcement, particularly as AI startups in Asia and the Americas vie for European market access.

The panel, moderated by APDCAT legal chief Xavier Urios Aparisi, underscored a stark reality: companies lagging in compliance risk exclusion from the EU’s lucrative market. With fines for GDPR violations now exceeding €1 billion annually, analysts say firms are scrambling to audit AI systems for bias, transparency, and data consent.

Yet challenges loom. Critics argue that overlapping regulations could fragment global AI development, while smaller firms protest the costs of compliance. Borràs conceded the tension but remained firm: “Ethics aren’t a barrier—they’re the foundation of sustainable innovation.”

As MWC 2025 closes, the message is clear: In Europe’s vision for tech, trust isn’t optional. For AI pioneers, the choice is stark—adapt or lose access to a market of 450 million privacy-conscious users.