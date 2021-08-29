Catamaran ferry hits rocks off Ibiza – 12 injured

At least 12 people have been injured in an accident involving a ferry off the Spanish resort island of Ibiza.

The catamaran fast ferry San Gwann belonging to the German shipping company FRS was on its way from Ibiza to Formentera late on Saturday evening when it ran aground on a rocky outcrop between the two Mediterranean islands.

There were 35 passengers and 12 crew members on board, the local authorities and the company said.

A 10-year-old boy was injured and was flown by helicopter to Mallorca to the Son Espases University Hospital in the island’s capital Palma, the regional newspaper Diario de Ibiza reported, citing the authorities.

A man was also injured and 10 sustained only slight injuries.

According to the report, the accident happened at around 10 pm (2000 GMT) shortly after the ship left the port of Ibiza.