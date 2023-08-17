Catastrophic Floods: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Prophesy

Another serious warning released by the Kingdom Speaker, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah to the world has manifested and happened to the chagrin of many people across the world.

The SEER, has revealed a message from God, directing him to tell the world of a coming event which required that people of the world must prepare.

According to the SEER, “An event is coming…Go and tell the world; those who will prepare will be saved, those who will not be ready will be gone.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who was speaking in Church averred that, what was revealed to him was so scarry that he prayed the world takes it seriously.

He said the ocean of the whole world was opened and from today, 7th day of the 7th month there is going to be a storm beginning from America.

He pointed out that the Flood gates have been opened in countries like America, India, New Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and China and this he said, will happen before 31st December, 2023.

According to the Kingdom Speaker, the event will be history that will never be forgotten.

“There will be serious flood, every country will suffer.”

This warning seems to have been manifesting as reports have revealed an opening of the Flood gates literally in USA, INDIA, JAPAN, CHINA, GERMANY and INDONESIA as prophesied by the SEER.