Catch the biggest sporting events on Showmax Pro in May

With May in full swing, here is what you don’t want to miss on Showmax Pro.

LaLiga

With the football season quickly coming to a close and only six matches left, Barcelona is well on their way to claiming the title as they top the LaLiga table with 82 points, 13 ahead of Atlético Madrid.

Final round of the English Premier League

The final round of fixtures in the 2022-2023 English Premier League season will be held on Sunday, 28 May 2023, with all matches kicking off at 17h30 CAT. With Manchester City currently a point ahead at the top and having a match in hand, the champions cannot move out of Arsenal’s reach until Saturday, 20 May. While Arsenal still have a slight chance of winning the Premier League title this season, they would need to win their next two matches and hope that Man City would slip up and lose their next two games to stand a chance of lifting the trophy at the end of May.

UEFA Europa League semi-finals & finals

While Napoli won the Serie A season, fans can also look forward to an all-Italian final in the highly coveted UEFA Europa League. The upcoming semi-finals will see Roma take on Leverkusen while Juventus goes head to head against Sevilla for the first leg of the semi-finals on 11 May and will return on 18 May for the second leg of the semi-finals to determine who will be a step closer to winning the league.

FA Cup Final

The FA Cup is one of the world’s most prestigious and historic football competitions, with teams from across England competing to lift the iconic trophy under the legendary Wembley Stadium arch. This year’s edition promises to keep you on the edge of your seats as local rivals Manchester United and Manchester City face off in the FA Cup Final on 3 June.

Grand Prix De France

This weekend, all eyes are on the Grand Prix De France as MotoGP racing celebrates a huge milestone at Le Mans as the world’s first motorsport World Championship hits 1 000 Grands Prix.

Roland Garros

There’s less than a month to go until the 2023 Roland Garros begins, with the annual tennis tournament starting on Sunday, 28 May. Throughout its more than 100 years of existence, Roland-Garros has seen several watershed moments. In 2022, Spain’s Rafael Nadal won his record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. While the 14-time champion Nadal might not get to defend his title due to injury, fans will see the likes of Poland’s Iga Świątek defending her title alongside some of the world’s best players including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Caspar Ruud, Jessica Peluga and many more. With more than 20 events and 891 matches on the cards at Roland Garros Stadium, Showmax Pro subscribers outside of South Africa, Mauritius and Lesotho can watch all the action live from 28 May to 11 June 2023.

