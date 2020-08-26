The Ghana Football Association has officially launched the Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy today in Accra.

“If we want good referees, male and female, it’s important to start very early. We want to comb the country and find young boys and girls with a passion for refereeing and add value to them” said the GFA President, Kurt E.S. Okraku.

