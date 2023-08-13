Catch USA vs. Black Stars in Tennessee with Bahmed Travel

The USA national team, USMNT has a date against Ghana’s Black Stars in an international football friendly on 17th October 2023 at the Geodis Park in Nasville, Tennesee.

Your trusted travel and tour agency Bahmed Travel and Tours, who took football fans to Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014 is offering a mouth watering package to individuals, group’s and corporate bodies.

The package includes; A Return ticket, local transport, airport shuttle, dinner on the match day, match ticket, and a sightseeing tour. Delta Airlines will offer an Accra-New York- Nashville return ticket. Cost of the package is $12000. Departure from Accra is on Sunday, 15th October 2023.