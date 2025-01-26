Catholic Archdiocese of Accra Reaffirms Stance Against Freemasonry

The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has reiterated its position that Catholicism and Freemasonry are fundamentally incompatible, emphasizing that one cannot be both a true Catholic and a Freemason.

In a statement signed by Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, the Church reaffirmed that its teachings on Freemasonry remain unchanged and are consistent with the 1983 “Declaration on Masonic Associations” by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The declaration states unequivocally that “Masonic principles are irreconcilable with the doctrine of the Church” and cautions that Catholics who become members of Masonic organizations commit a serious sin and are barred from receiving Holy Communion. The Archbishop pointed out that Freemasonry contradicts core elements of Catholic doctrine, including the elevation of figures like Buddha and Krishna to the same level as Jesus Christ and the absence of Christian prayers in Masonic rituals.

Quoting Proverbs 22:6, Archbishop Kwofie urged Catholics, especially young adults, to seek counsel from the Church and avoid associations that falsely portray Freemasonry as compatible with Catholic faith. He further referenced Matthew 6:24, reminding the faithful that “no one can serve two masters,” and stressed that Freemasonry undermines the core values of Christianity.

In his concluding remarks, Archbishop Kwofie called on all Catholics to remain committed to their faith and to distance themselves from Freemasonry, reaffirming the Church’s firm stance on the issue.