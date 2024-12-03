Catholic Bishops Conference President Calls for Peace Ahead of 2024 Elections

The President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, has issued a stern warning to presidential and parliamentary candidates ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general elections, urging them to respect the will of the electorate and avoid resorting to threats of violence.

Gyamfi, who also serves as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani, emphasized the need to protect the country’s democratic processes and ensure that peace prevails throughout the election period.

His remarks were made during a speech at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Bono Ahafo Catholic Cooperative Society (BACCSOD) in Wenchi, Bono Region, on Friday, November 29, 2024. Gyamfi highlighted the importance of the peace pact signed by all presidential candidates, including John Dramani Mahama, Mahamudu Bawumia, and others. The peace pact commits candidates to national unity and responsible campaigning, demonstrating their shared dedication to peaceful elections.

“The signing of the peace pact shows that the presidential candidates are committed to ensuring peace,” Gyamfi stated, underscoring the collective responsibility of political leaders. However, he pointed out that the real challenge lies not only with the candidates but also with the constituents, some of whom contribute to election-related disturbances.

He questioned the motives behind electoral violence, asking, “If the people truly want peace, why then would someone snatch a ballot box and run away?” Gyamfi warned that any form of electoral violence leading up to the elections would not be tolerated and urged the security agencies to take swift and decisive action against anyone attempting to disrupt the peace.

In support of the call for peace, Seidu Haruna, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wenchi, also appealed to the public to refrain from violence. “Anyone planning to cause trouble should abandon such intentions immediately,” Haruna said, stressing the importance of peaceful participation in the electoral process.

Haruna further advised the youth to resist any attempts at incitement, urging them to tell those instigating violence to “send their own children” instead. The combined efforts of religious leaders, political figures, and community members highlight the widespread call for peaceful elections as the country prepares for the critical December 7 vote.