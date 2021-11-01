Catholic Diocese of Ho launches Diocesan Synod of Bishops programme

The Ho Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, has launched a two-year Diocesan Synod of Bishops programme aimed at the “Church reflecting on a theme that is decisive for its life and mission.”

It begins from October 2021 to October 2023 and is on the theme: “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission.”

Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu SVD, Bishop of the Diocese, launched the Diocesan programme during the 2021 Priestly Ordination at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Ho and urged the faithful to support and cooperate with the Synod Committee for a successful programme.

Very Rev. Fr. Walter Agbetoh, Ho Diocesan Vicar General noted that two major levels of organisation had been identified which included; the Steering Group consisting of the Priests, Catechists and Pastoral Councils with the second group being the Religious.

He said due to the coronavirus pandemic, engagements for members under the groups during the Synod period would be at the Deanery levels throughout the Diocese.

The Vicar General noted that when the Steering Group received information and the necessary education, they would then engage and involve the identifiable groups in the various Deaneries including; Catholic Women, Youth groups, Catholic Men.

He said discussions were expected to focus on what the Church was already doing, the difficulties and how they could improve on them to “capture the Communion, Participation and Mission of the Church.”

Pope Francis in October 2021, formally opened a two-year process called “a synod on synodality,” officially known as “Synod 2021-2023: For a Synodal Church.

“In brief, the process involves an expansion of an established institution, called the “Synod of Bishops.” This means that bishops around the world will consult with everyone from parishioners to monks, nuns and Catholic universities before coming together for a discussion in 2023.”