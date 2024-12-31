Catholic Diocese of Jasikan Demands Justice for Assaulted Priests, Urges Action from Ghana’s IGP

The Catholic Diocese of Jasikan has issued a formal open letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), demanding justice for three Catholic missionary priests who were brutally assaulted in Nkwanta, Ghana, on December 11, 2024.

The priests, who are of Indian nationality, were reportedly attacked by a group of young men while stopping at a fuel station on their way to begin construction work. One of the priests sustained serious injuries, including a broken eardrum, requiring medical treatment in India.

In its letter, the Diocese expressed profound disappointment over the lack of arrests, despite the availability of clear video footage of the attack. The statement also raised concerns about a potential bias against foreign nationals and the slow response from Ghanaian authorities in addressing the assault.

The Diocese strongly emphasized the need for swift and decisive action to prevent further violence, pointing out the risk of damaging diplomatic relations between Ghana and India. The letter urges the IGP to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice in accordance with the principles of fairness and rule of law.

As the Diocese calls for accountability, their plea highlights the significance of protecting foreign nationals and upholding the reputation of Ghana as a peaceful and just nation. The Catholic community in the region, as well as international observers, await concrete steps from the Ghanaian authorities to resolve the matter and prevent future incidents.

Read the full letter by the Catholic Diocese of Jasikan below:

Download PDF