Catholic faithful observe Good Friday in Ho

The Most Reverend Emmanuel Fianu, Catholic Bishop of Ho Diocese, has led Catholic faithful within the Ho Municipality in a procession to mark this year’s Good Friday.

The processors stopped at “14 Stations of the Cross” according to Catholic doctrine, to observe the day amidst singing.

Eight groups and societies, including Sacred Heart Choir, St. Cecilia Choir, Charismatic Renewal, and Trinity Group, among others prayed for peace and forgiveness at each of the stations they stopped.

The congregation finally converged at the Sacred Heart Cathedral at Ho-Bankoe for the final prayers.

Mr Anthony Nyalemegbe, a member of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Local Council, addressing the faithful, called on the feuding factions in the Russia-Ukraine War to let peace prevail and stop the killing of innocent civilians.

He said the world needed peace to progress.

Mr Nyalemegbe advised the citizenry to forgive one another, saying: “Forgiveness is the best way to make progress as a country.”