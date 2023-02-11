Catholic Health Professionals Guild donates to Children’s Hospital

The Catholic Health Professionals Guild, a group of Catholic Health Professionals in the Accra Archdiocese, has donated assorted items to the Princess Marie Louis Hospital in Accra.

The items presented include toiletries, medical supplies, and consumables for the patients.

The donation is part of activities of the Guild to commemorate the World Day of the Sick celebrated annually on February 11.

The Day, which coincides with the commemoration of the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, is an observance in the Catholic Church intended for prayer and sharing with the sick.

Pope John Paul II introduced the observance of the World Day of the Sick in 1992 as an opportunity for believers to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses and their caregivers.

This year’s papal message is titled: “Take Care of Him: Compassion as a Synodal Exercise of Healing”.

Faith organisations mark this day, especially to provide prayer, medical supplies and to visit the sick.

Dr Felix Abeyifah Bowuo, President of the Guild, called on the citizenry to show compassion and love to the sick by contributing to their healing financially and with words of encouragement.

“ This is the time they need us. Some patients are still in the hospitals after their recovery because they are unable to settle the hospital bills,” he said.

Dr Bowuo, also a Gynaecologist, advised people to compliment medical care with seeking spiritual healing for optimum results.

“ We do not subscribe to only spiritual healing. Seek health care first,” he added.

The Guild held a Holy Mass to thank God for the Day and pray for the sick, and inaugurated its new executives.

He urged people to be health conscious by exercising their bodies, be cautious of their diet and be peaceful with themselves and others.

Reverend Father David Andoh, Priest, St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Community 8, Tema, said: “…All the problems of the world started with the lack and wrong application of knowledge.”

He said anxiety and fear, which could cause people to make bad decisions as well as the kind of information they fed their systems with, could make them sick.

Rev Fr Andoh, also a Clinical Psychologist, noted that greed had brought about poverty and suffering to the world and it was only through sharing that humans could help themselves.

“ We want to share with our patients, especially the vulnerable” he stated.

Dr Faye Boamah-Mensah, a Paediatrician, Princess Marie Louis Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the Hospital, commended the Guild for the kind gesture.

She assured that the items would be used for the intended purpose.