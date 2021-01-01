The Reverend Father Daniel Attipoe, the Assisting Priest of St Ann and Joakin Catholic Church, Teshie on the eve of the New Year declared 2021 as a year of victory, transformation, and miracle for the country.

He therefore encouraged Christians to rejoice and be happy in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and pray for a renewed New Year, saying “do not hold unto the things of the past”.

Rev. Fr. Attipoe urged Christians to renew their hearts and let go of the past and focus on the New Year with hope and enthusiasm.

Speaking in a sermon to mark the end of 2020 and welcome the New Year 2021, in Accra he urged “the congregation to thank God for His mercies and love bestowed upon us as the world bid farewell to 2020.

“We need to thank God because it is not everybody who was alive to witness the end of 2020”.

He was confident that the year 2021 would be full of favour, progress, assuring that God would do something new in the lives of its people.

The Clergyman charged the congregants to trust in the Lord and walk with Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind.

He urged Christians to show love to each other and live in unity irrespective of any challenges that may come on their way.