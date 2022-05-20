Catholic Priest Calls For Review Of Police Recruitment Process

A Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Mathias Sarkodie, a native of Nkoranza, has suggested the need for the Ghana Police Service to review its recruitment process to employ applicants of unquestionable background.

According to him, that would facilitate the avoidance of loss of lives in the hands of “seemingly inefficient personnel with questionable characters in the Police Service.”

Rev Donker, who is an uncle of late Alfred Donkor, the 27-year-old man who died while assisting the Police in investigation into an alleged armed-robbery cases in the area, observed that the lack of proper background checks in the normal application process coupled with issues of “protocol list” had led to many criminals being recruited into the Service and tarnishing its image by causing public mistrust in the administration.

Rev. Sarkodie made the suggestion in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East region.

The lifeless body of late Donkor, aged 27 was found and identified with gunshot wounds in the bush on the outskirt of Nkoranza five days ago.

Rev. Fr. Sarkodie who described himself as spokesperson of the late Donkor’s family stated the infiltration of bad personnel into the Police Service had led to the killing of innocent citizens, which had affected his nephew Donkor who lost his life in Police custody.

He therefore appealed to the Administration to take the necessary steps to restore public confidence in the Service, saying “never should any citizen lose his/her life out of the negligence of a Police Officer and the death of Donkor must be the last of such incident to happen in the country.”