Catholic Relief Services support U/W flood victims with GH¢950,000

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has donated GH¢950,000.00 to support victims of the flood disaster that occurred in the Upper West Region in August this year.

The amount is to support 811 households with about 9000 individuals. Each household will receive GH¢700.00.

Mr Daniel Mumuni, the Country Representative of the CRS, who presented the cheque during a courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, said the monies would be given to three districts including Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Nadowli-Kaleo, and Wa East.

“It is a multipurpose cash distribution programme and beneficiaries can use it for food and other non- food essentials for their wellbeing,” he said.

He said the disaster reminded the CRS of its own history as the organisation was set up in 1953 right after the Second World War, when there was global humanitarian crisis.

“The Catholic Bishops Conference of the United States set up CRS to respond to the humanitarian crisis of the world at that time”, Mr Mumuni said.

“So whenever we see sufferings as a result of these disasters, we’re reminded of our own history, hence an urgent need for us to help.”

He acknowledged the work done by the local Diocese in Wa and the National Disaster Management Organisation in terms of assessing the disaster situation, which guided the amount of

support they brought to the people.

Mr Mumuni said a lot had already been done to alleviate the sufferings of the victims, however, resources were never enough and there was, therefore, the need for additional support from

stakeholders.

He said the CRS had not focused much on the region but now that its attention had been redirected there, it would find more opportunities to collaborate with government to bring the much needed relief to the people.

Dr Bin Salih applauded the organisation for the gesture saying the donation was the largest since they appealed for support.

“What happened is unprecedented – we have never witnessed disasters of that magnitude in the Upper West Region – it affected our road network, houses and farms belonging to individuals”, he

said.

Dr Bin Salih said the gesture proved that “we are each other’s keeper” and pleaded with the CRS to use it as an opportunity to activate its activities in the region.

He promised to ensure the real people affected benefited from the funds to alleviate their plight.